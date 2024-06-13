Pickens Co. leaders team up to help businesses seeking workers

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – Pickens County leaders are helping connect businesses that need employees with job seekers in the area.

The county, along with the Tuscaloosa Career Center teamed up for a job fair this afternoon at the Aliceville Public Library.

Around a dozen employers from around West Alabama were represented.

State Representative Ron Bolton and State Senator Gerald Allen, along with a representative from U.S. Congresswoman Terri Sewell’s office were also on hand to meet with constituents and business representatives.

County leaders want to make sure residents know that there are resources available to them.

“We want the community to know that jobs are available, but we also want the community to know that the library is more than about books. We wanted to know that you have a media center here. You have the Tuscaloosa area Career Center that comes here every Wednesday from 9 to 2 so we wanted to just not only just do the job’s part but we wanted to make sure that there are resources here at the library,” said Jill Noland, County Commissioner-District 2.

At 3.1%, Pickens County’s unemployment rate is right in line with the state unemployment rate.

