Pickens County, AL sheriff resigns, possibly under investigation

CARROLLTON, Ala. (WCBI) – Pickens County, Alabama Sheriff David Abston resigned from office on Friday morning.

As required by state law, Coroner Chad Harless was sworn-in moments afterward.

Multiple sources told WCBI that Abston is the subject of a federal investigation and could plead guilty as early as Friday.

Abston’s wife, Debra, also works at the sheriff’s department as an investigator. District Attorney Andrew Hamlin said Debra Abston is still an employee at the sheriff’s department, at this time.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has not released any information about whether the Abston’s are the subject of a federal investigation.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivy can appoint a new sheriff to fulfill Abston’s term, call for a special election, or let Harless remain in the position.

Abston was first elected sheriff in 1987.

WCBI will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest as more details become available.