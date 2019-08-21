Pickens County, Alabama chief deputy arrested

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – The Pickens County Chief Deputy has been arrested and is facing criminal charges.

Chief Deputy Jonathan Gann was arrested by agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation Tuesday.

He’s been charged with Theft of Property in the Second Degree and Tampering with Evidence.

The SBI investigated the allegations at the request of the District Attorney Andy Hamlin and Pickens County Sheriff Todd Hall.

Gann was held in Tuscaloosa County Jail before he bonded out.

No other details are being released at this time as the case is still under investigation.