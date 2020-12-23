PICKENS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Pickens County deputies track down an accused burglar.

Now, 44-year-old Ricky Spruill of Ethelsville is charged with burglary, theft of property, criminal mischief, and attempting to elude.

When Spruill was arrested, 46-year-old Kevin Vail was also taken into custody.

Vail is charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Pickens County Sheriff Todd Hall says some residents noticed someone taking their neighbor’s property on Monday and called deputies.

Spruill was arrested yesterday after a foot chase.

Vail was allegedly armed when he was arrested.

Both men remain in jail.