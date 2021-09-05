Pickens County double homicide, suspect now in custody

A fatal shooting leaves two people dead and a suspect in custody.

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – The Pickens County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a suspect in connection to a double homicide that happened on Franconia road in Aliceville on Saturday evening.

Sheriff Todd Hall said they got the call around 5 pm.

“Officers in the late afternoon hours received you know, multiple calls through 9-1-1 that there were two bodies in a front yard and a suspect was inside,” Hall said.

Sheriff Hall said several agencies responded to the call.

When deputies got to the scene, the suspect, 40-year-old Michael Walker, was taken in custody.

“It’s very traumatic for all involved. You know, when you have a loss of life, it’s tragic for everyone that’s involved, including the officers because they have to go about their job and perform their duties and all but their human also and they get very emotional too anytime there’s a loss of life,” Hall said.

Hall said for a small town, this situation is unusual.

“Fortunately, you know, this is an unusual situation. Franconia road and that community there is a very, very good community. It’s normally quiet. You know this is an abnormal situation in many different aspects,” Hall said.

Hall said the department will continue to monitor the community.

He encouraged the public to stay safe and report any crime in the neighborhood.

“We want to make sure the community out there knows that the suspect is in custody. He’s in the Pickens County jail and we feel like, at this time, no one else is in danger,” Hall said.

The names of the victims are not released at this time. Bond is not set for Michael Walker.

This incident remains under investigation.

Contact the Pickens County Sheriff’s Department or Aliceville Police with information.