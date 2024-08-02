Pickens County mother searches for answers about missing son

Paige Fields of Reform says she last saw her son, Preston Peeks, on February 15, 2021.

REFORM, Ala. (WCBI) – A Pickens County mother is searching for answers.

Paige Fields of Reform said she last saw her son, Preston Peeks, on February 15, 2021.

Peeks was 30 years old when he went missing.

Fields believes her son left their home on foot, and was later murdered.

She said there hasn’t been enough evidence for officials to prove her son was killed, but she said she believes he was.

She wants to know where his body is.

Fields told WCBI that over the past three years, she has been trying to get someone to come forward so she could have closure.

She planted a tree in honor of him, but it’s still not enough.

They also do a balloon release every February 15 to remember him.

She says she believes the investigation is stalled, and if anyone knows something that could help, they need to come forward.

“I just would like for somebody to come forward and tell us so we can have some closure, just find it in your heart, and let us know where his remains are,” Fields said. “If anything, you can be anonymous, you don’t have to go to the police. You can come to me, you can write it on a piece of paper, you can do it however you like to stay anonymous. Any leads at all as to where we could locate him would be great. Preston had a heart of gold, he was well-mannered, he was a good kid, and he didn’t deserve what he got.”

If anyone has information, Contact the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office or Reform Police Department.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X