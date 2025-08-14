Pickens County receives a second ambulance service

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – In March of 2025, the Pickens County Commission decided they had to start their own ambulance service.

They partnered with the Lamar County Management Team for the Lamar County Ambulance and were granted an emergency license to assist Pickens County.

Pickens County Commissioner Patti Fuller said this hasn’t been an easy process.

On August 14, the county announced that it had acquired a second brand-new ambulance.

The first ambulance service is housed in Carrollton, and the second ambulance service will be housed in the Aliceville National Guard Armory.

Both are staffed at the paramedic level and are 24-hour services.

Fuller said they would eventually like to have a 3rd Ambulance drop-off spot in the northern part of the county.

This was made possible through grant funds from the Alabama Council of Emergency Medical Services and their Rural Provider Equipment Grant and the Tombigbee RC&D program.

Glenn Crawford with the Lamar County Management Team said this is a positive thing for Pickens County.

Nobody can take it away from you now. It belongs to Pickens County,” Crawford said. “Everything we do belongs to Pickens County. The money that’s generated, it’s all theirs. So this fell together nicely. But there’s always been a need for two trucks in this county, and that had not been happening for a while. And when we were approached, they wanted to try to get to two ambulances to better serve the community. And we’re thankful to say that less than a week ago, we started staffing that second truck 24 hours a day, just like the one running in Carrollton. But we’re excited to bring ambulance service to Alicville, which is down on the south end, because they had the longest response time we had.

The county also worked with state representatives to make this possible.

