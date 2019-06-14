Pickens County sheriff David Abston’s indictment details released

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – Pickens County Sheriff David Abston resigned from office in disgrace after pleading guilty to two federal charges.

He made the plea deal in federal court. Abston pled to one count of wire fraud and one count of filing a false tax return.

The long-time sheriff was originally indicted on nine total counts.

Federal prosecutors said between 2014 and 2018 Abston ran the bank account for Highland Baptist Church’s food pantry in Gordo.

In 2014, Abston applied to the West Alabama Food Bank to receive food for the church’s food pantry and be a partner agency.

Investigators said Abston used food meant for the food pantry to provide meals at the jail.

Meanwhile, as sheriff, Abston received over $400,000 from the state and government entities to feed inmates.

Under an old Alabama law, sheriff’s could keep food allowance not used to feed inmates.

However, prosecutors allege Abston never reported the additional income on his taxes.

Abston must repay or forfeit more than $57,000 dollars but an exact total will not be determined until he’s sentenced.