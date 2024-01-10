Pickens County wide receiver Santonio Jones signs with Jacksonville State

REFORM, Ala. (WCBI)- Pickens County wide receiver Santonio Jones signed his letter of intent to play football at Jacksonville State Wednesday morning.

Jones helped lead the Tornadoes to two state championship games and two state semifinal games in his tenure. He combined for 37 total touchdowns in his junior and senior seasons after recovering from an elbow injury suffered sophomore year.

Jacksonville State made the jump to division one just two years ago and have already made a mark, posting a 9-4 record including the first bowl win in school history this season.

It isn’t easy to get recruited at a 1A high school but Jacksonville State was the first school to see the potential Jones has.

“Jacksonville State was the first school to offer me and I had loyalty to them since day one,” Jones said. “It was tough to make a decision but I felt like they were the best for me.”

Rich Rodriguez is the Gamecock’s head coach and has a track record of developing explosive wide receivers at West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona. Santonio Jones has seen the success at those schools and hopes to be the next big time weapon for Rodriguez.

“I saw what he did with Tavon Austin,” Jones said. “I feel like I can be that for him so I’m really excited to see what he can do with me skillset.”

Jones will have his first chance to hit the field when the Gamecocks open their season at home against Coastal Carolina Aug. 31.