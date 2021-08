Pickensville campground remains closed until repairs are finished

Crews are working on the electrical system and replacing wires and switches.

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI)- A campground in Alabama remains closed for improvements.

The U.S Army Corps of engineers said work on the Pickensville Campground is being done on the site over the next couple of months.

The campground is expected to reopen in February of 2022.