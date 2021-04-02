Picture perfect Easter weekend

SUMMARY: High pressure will keep us nice and quiet all weekend long. Temperatures are going to warm into the 70s and 80s next week. Our next chance of storms will come by Thursday and there could be more strong to severe storms in the region.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear, quiet, and calm. Lows around 30. Protect your tender plants one more time.

- Advertisement -

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to around 40.

EASTER SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. A 20% chance of a shower or storm. Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. A 50% chance of showers and storms. We’ll continue to monitor the threat for any severe weather. Highs around 80.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App