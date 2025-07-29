Pieces with Purpose; building a future, one student at a time

Lee County School convocation encourages teachers and staff to keep up momentum

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – The theme for this school year’s convocation, Pieces with Purpose.

“The theme means we all come together for our students, we want to be the best teachers, administrators, and school for our kids,” said Rebecca Feather, a teacher at Mooreville Middle School.

“Everyone, teachers, administrators, cafeteria workers, students, everyone plays a role and that role is vital to the success of each school,” said Dee Hill, a teacher at Shannon Middle School.

That message was driven home through motivational videos, a panel discussion with veteran educators, and to give everyone a chance to stretch, a dance party.

Teachers have a lot to celebrate, with the most recent national ranking putting Mississippi at 16th in the nation, according to the 2025 Kids Count Data Book It is a major jump from 48th in 2024.

“Seems to me we have a plan, just follow the plan, we will have to tweak some things but stay the course,” said Shona Groves, a teacher at Shannon Elementary School.

Students said they appreciate those who not only are called to teach, but to also be mentors and role models.

“I think our teachers make a big impact on us and I think they just keep us going,” said Aaliyah Thompson, a rising sophomore at Shannon High School.

“Teachers can be such a light for some kids and such an outlet to finding what they are good and like, I wouldn’t be able to put up with a hundred of me everyday so I don’t know how they do it,” said Maybree Lee, a rising sophomore at Saltillo High School.

Teachers and staff will spend the next couple of days making those final preparations. Students come back for the new school year on Friday.

The Lee County School District has nearly one thousand employees.

