Pierce’s Patio provides healthy lunches while giving back to the community

ABERDEEN, MISS. (WCBI) – Between drive-through orders and deliveries, it was busy at Pierce’s Patio on Friday, and Pierce is always helping.

“My purpose in doing this is so Pierce has a village around him. My family is down to just my sister and me. I will not be here forever, and I hope Pierce is here a long time after me. So Pierce having a place to go to every day and people who know and love him, serves multiple purposes,” said Judy Rash, owner of Pierce’s Patio.

Pierce’s Patio opened about a month ago, in this former bank branch near downtown Aberdeen. Judy Rash also runs Pierce’s Place on Commerce Street. The consignment store and restaurant are both named after her son, Pierce, who has Down syndrome. Pierce helps out at both places. The businesses give all profits to local charities.

“Aberdeen Main Street, Cross of Christ, Monroe County Food Pantry, two groups in Columbus, Challenger Ball, Special Needs, Special Spirits, the Joy Prom at the W,” Rash said.

The possibility of finding a quick place to eat in the town and giving back to the community was more than Rash could turn down.

“This building became available last year, and I said, I should buy that building and have a drive-thru eatery where it is fresh, cold, inexpensive, and easy to get in and out,” Rash said.

This month, Pierce’s Patio is knocking 25 percent off orders for all first responders..

“It is great, we really enjoy the food, service is great, and we appreciate attention to detail,” said Capt. Scotty Clark, of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Pierce has already made a name for himself working at Pierce’s Place. Now, he, his mom, and the staff at Pierces Patio look forward to serving hungry customers and making a difference with every order.

Pierce will celebrate his 44th birthday with a big party in October.

