Piggly Wiggly owner in Amory expects a comeback

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI)- The people of Amory continue to recover from Friday night’s devastating tornado that wreaked havoc on 40% of the community.

Even those who didn’t get damaged will have to deal with the fact that they won’t have their neighborhood Piggly Wiggly to shop at.

As you can see it suffered extensive damage and owner Joe McGonagill says, unfortunately, it will be a while before he can reopen.

“I guess they’ve got to so see my competitors,” said McGonagill. “I always like the competition if you would say. I actually had the manager from Walmart was by here last night ask how he could help in any shape, fashion or form. You know. But that’s a good thing. This community we’re going to come together and we will get past this point I promise you that.”

McGonagill says this is not the first time he has had this happen. They lost their store in Smithville during the tornado in 2011.