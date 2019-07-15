“Piles of cash” and passport with fake name found at Jeffrey Epstein home

Federal prosecutors revealed in court on Monday that authorities found “piles of cash,” ″dozens of diamonds,” and an expired passport with Jeffrey Epstein’s picture and a fake name during a raid of his Manhattan mansion earlier this month.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alex Rossmiller revealed at a bail hearing that the bogus passport, issued in the 1980s, listed a Saudi Arabia residence and has a photo of Epstein but a different name, CBS News’ Cassandra Gauthier reports from the courtroom. They also cited a mysterious lack of financial records.

Epstein was arrested in New York on July 7 and charged last week with child sex trafficking and alleged to have abused dozens of underage girls as young as 14 over a number of years. Monday’s hearing resulted in Judge Richard Berman saying he needed more time before making a decisions as to whether Epstein would be granted bail.

At a bail hearing last week, Epstein’s attorneys had asked Judge Berman to free their client as he awaits trial in New York. Since his arrest, Epstein has been held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in downtown Manhattan near City Hall.

In this courtroom artist’s sketch, defendant Jeffrey Epstein, center, sits with attorneys Martin Weinberg, left, and Marc Fernich during his arraignment in New York federal court, Monday, July 8, 2019. Elizabeth Williams / AP

In their bail memorandum to Judge Berman, Epstein’s attorneys requested pre-trial release and offered 14 conditions for his release that included home detention, electronic monitoring, grounding his private plane, and a bond secured by a mortgage on Epstein’s New York townhouse, valued at $77 million.

Prosecutors for the Southern District of New York countered this request with their own bail memorandum, calling Epstein an “extraordinary risk of flight,” and arguing that his “potential avenues of flight from justice are practically limitless.”

Prosecutors cited Epstein’s mansions in New York, Palm Beach, New Mexico, and France, as well his as two private jets and 15 motor vehicles as examples of his massive wealth. In the bail memorandum, prosecutors said a search of his New York residence uncovered “an extraordinary volume of photographs of nude and partially nude young women or girls,” some of which “appear to be of underage girls.”

Two Epstein accusers also spoke on Monday. Courtney Wild said she was abused by Epstein at his Palm Beach home at age 14. Annie Farmer said Epstein behaved inappropriately with her in New Mexico.

Judge Berman said he will announce his bail decision on Thursday.