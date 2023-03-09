Pilot Club hosts soup fundraiser to support adults with special needs

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Hundreds of Itawamba County residents had soup for lunch while helping a Christian community for adults with special needs.

The Pilot Club organized the “Bowls of Love” Fundraiser. For $20 dollars, guests could get a bowl of soup, and also a piece of handmade pottery, crafted by residents at Itawamba Crossroads Ranch.

The nonprofit provides high-functioning special needs adults with a safe environment with daily activities that help residents become productive community members.

The Pilot Club has held the fundraiser for the past three years.

“We are a service organization and we do this to help them be able to live there at the ranch, they need the funds to be able to reside there,” said Gail Adams, Pilot Club.

The Bowls of Love Fundraiser was held at the Itawamba County Development Council.

