Pilot Club of Louisville hosts “Safety Town” event for students

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) -Elementary students in Winston County are getting a lesson in safety and meeting their community helpers.

The Pilot Club of Louisville hosted “Safety Town” on October 22.

Kindergarten, second and fourth grade students in Winston County got an up close look at an emergency helicopter, a fire truck, law enforcement cruisers, and ambulances.

They also heard from police officer, EMTs, firemen and other first responders what they do to help in emergencies and keep the community safe.

And each student left with a bicycle helmet.

“In Pilot Club our main focus is brain-related disorders and that is preventive and traumatic so we feel like that we can give out helmets and that’s gonna prevent children from having a traumatic brain injury so, therefore, it just blossomed. We’ve been doing this for over five years and it just blossomed into this big event where we have multiple people that involve safety for our children”, said Beverly Wilkes, the Co-chair of Safety Town.

Safety town was held a the Louisville Coliseum. More than 700 students came to the event.

