Pilot killed when small plane crashes in south Mississippi

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (AP) – Authorities say one person has died in the crash of a small airplane in south Mississippi.

Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam said the pilot died in the crash of what’s believed to be a Cessna. It crashed near the Diamondhead airport Friday morning.

Diamondhead Fire Chief Jerry Dubuisson said the pilot was a local resident who took off around 6:30 a.m. to fly around the area.

The Sun Herald reports that the plane crashed into trees just north of Interstate 10 near a clearing for power lines. One of the power lines was wrapped around the plane, causing a delay before fire crews could move in to put out the burning plane.

No other injuries were reported.

Diamondhead is 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Biloxi.

