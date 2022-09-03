Pilot okay after landing in north Mississippi field

NORTH MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – ***UPDATE*** The suspect in a Tupelo plane landing is Cory Patterson. He is being charged with grand larceny and making terroristic threats.

He worked at Tupelo Aviation.

We will continue to bring you the latest news on this ongoing investigation.

Tupelo police say the pilot of a King Air 90 (twin-turboprop) aircraft crashed into a field in north Mississippi.

Tupelo police say around 5 a.m. Saturday, they were alerted about a plane flying over Tupelo. Police say the pilot made threats to crash into the Walmart on West Main.

The Walmart was evacuated and Tupelo Regional Airport was shut down.

WCBI News was able to track the aircraft. According to the site, the aircraft took off from Tupelo Regional Airport at 7:45 a.m. The known track was just after 10 a.m.

The plane went down near the Ripley area.

This is a developing story. WCBI has multiple crews on the scene.