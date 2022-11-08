Pilot recovers at home after CAFB plane crash in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – As the investigation continues in a Columbus Air Force Base jet crash, the pilot is at home recovering.

The T38-C crashed in southern Lowndes County on Monday afternoon, just off Trinity Road.

CAFB said the pilot ejected the aircraft safely and was taken to the hospital.

He has since been released.

Base leaders said the pilot was an instructor and prepared for this emergency.

It will take several weeks before the investigation is complete.

