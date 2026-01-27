Pinterest cites artificial intelligence in laying off 15% of workforce

CBS NEWS) – CBS News reports that Pinterest plans to cut its workforce by 15% this year, a move the company said will allow it to reallocate resources to the build-out of its artificial intelligence capabilities.

The San Francisco-based company disclosed the plan in a regulatory filing on Tuesday, noting that the reduction will affect “less than 15% of the company’s workforce” and will include office space reductions.

Pinterest is cutting costs to create more cash flow for AI-focused roles and teams, AI‑powered products, and to help accelerate how it conducts sales, according to the company’s filing.

“We are making organizational changes to further deliver on our AI-forward strategy, which includes hiring AI-proficient talent,” a Pinterest spokesperson said in a statement. “As a result, we’ve made the difficult decision to say goodbye to some of our team members.”

Founded in 2008, Pinterest allows users to find and save recipes, decor, and other content, and shop for products. The San Francisco-based company has 4,666 employees, according to the financial data platform FactSet.

Pinterest’s restructuring plan is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2026, and will include pre-tax charges of approximately $35 million to $45 million, Pinterest said Tuesday.

Pinterest is the latest in a series of companies to cite AI in their layoff decisions. On Monday, Nike said it was cutting approximately 775 employees as it seeks to streamline operations and accelerate the “use of advanced technology and automation.”

