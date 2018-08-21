Plane carrying Post Malone makes safe emergency landing in New York

A plane that blew two tires during takeoff at a small New Jersey airport safely made an emergency landing at a New York airport on Tuesday afternoon. The Gulfstream GLF-4 jet was carrying 16 passengers, including hip-hop artist Post Malone, when it left Teterboro Airport around 10:50 a.m.

The jet landed at New York Stewart International Airport in Newburgh, about 70 miles north of New York City. It was originally diverted to Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Westfield, Massachusetts, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.

TMZ first reported that Post Malone and his team were onboard the plane. “i landed guys. thank you for your prayers,” Post Malone tweeted Tuesday.

When the pilot realized the tires had blown, he began circling the airport for about 30 minutes before the jet was diverted. The jet was heading to London Luton Airport in Luton, England.

“Sir, we just felt a tire blow, we may need to come back there,” the flight’s pilot told air traffic control Tuesday, according to LiveATC.net. “We blew a tire, we need to come back, sir.”

Flight tracking service flightradar24.com showed the flight circling over Stamford and Bridgeport in southern Connecticut on the Long Island Sound shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport is a city-owned airport next to Barnes Air National Guard Base. It has two paved runways, one 9,000 feet long and one 5,000 feet long.

Stewart’s signature feature is a nearly 12,000-foot runway, long enough to handle the fat-bodied C-5A Galaxy planes laden with supplies and better for such emergencies. The FAA didn’t specify if the number of people aboard included the pilot.