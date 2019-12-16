Plane owned by airport official stolen, flown away undetected

File photo of a Cessna 172N Skyhawk. Getty Images/iStockphoto

The FBI and local police are investigating after a small plane belonging to the chairman of the Nashville Airport Authority was stolen. CSB affiliate WTVF reports the Cessna 172 was taken and flown away from John C. Tune Airport in Nashville.

The incident unfolded over the weekend at the airport, the station reported. The plane belongs to Bobby Joslin, chairman of the Metro-Nashville Authority Airport Board of Commissioners.

BREAKING: Someone stole the airplane belonging to the chairman of the Nashville Airport Authority.

Just took off from John Tune Airport and disappeared flying under 400 feet to avoid radar.

For exclusive details go to NickBeres Nc5 on Facebook. pic.twitter.com/s3lNHfoHdj — Nick Beres (@NC5_NickBeres) December 16, 2019

According to a statement form the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority, “Joslin reported that when he arrived at JWN [John C. Tune Airport] on Sunday morning to take his plane out of its hanger, he discovered the plane was missing and notified JWN management. The incident was then reported to Nashville International Airport’s Department of Public Safety, which arrived on the scene to begin the investigation.” The airport said Metro Police, the FBI, and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have also been notified.

Joslin told WTVF he believes someone moved the plane to the tarmac, started the engine and then took off.

The thief escaped undetected by flying under 400 feet to avoid radar, WTVF’s Nick Beres reported. Metro Nashville police and the FBI are on the case.