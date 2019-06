The license had been set to expire on May 31, and a district judge had issued a preliminary injunction to allow the clinic to continue operating. The judge is expected to hear arguments Friday on whether to extend the injunction.

BREAKING: Today, Missouri’s health department weaponized a regulatory process to deny an abortion license to the last remaining health center in Missouri that provides abortion. The fate of abortion access now rests in a court’s hands. #BansOffMyBody #StoptheBans — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) June 21, 2019

This is a developing story.