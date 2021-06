LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Plans for a multi-use sportsplex are moving forward in Lowndes County.

Supervisors approve the parks and recreation department to start accepting bids on the project.

The sportsplex will have eight ball fields, a playground, and a storm shelter.

It is expected the project will cost about 15 million dollars.

A timetable on when the work could be complete has not been set.