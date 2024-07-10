Plans move ahead for solar farm in Aberdeen

The solar farm would provide energy to the city and allow Aberdeen to sell power to local industries

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Brian Atkins has spent a lot of time at Aberdeen City Hall, discussing plans for a proposed solar farm.

“It will actually provide about 23% of the city’s power,” Atkins said.

Brian Atkins owns Mississippi Peanut Supply and has been working with Atlanta-based Renewvia Energy on the solar farm. Through a TVA program, cities can get grants to help with construction costs.

The 20-acre solar farm would be located in Stinson Industrial Park. Aberdeen Mayor Dwight Stevens says although there have been efforts to get a solar farm in the city before, this time there is momentum and support.

“I can’t see it would be a bad thing at a time when everyone is talking about green energy, electric cars, I think this is the future,” said Mayor Stevens.

The city can sell power from the solar farm to surrounding industries. Atkins will lease the property for the solar farm. He says there are other advantages.

“They will buy power at a cheaper rate than they’re paying TVA and they have green credits to recruit and maintain industry. It works hand in hand with economic development, this is being done in a lot of towns across the southeast and we are glad Aberdeen can get in on it on the front end and make a profit on it,” Atkins said.

The solar farm will not only generate revenue and savings for Aberdeen, it could help attract businesses and industries to the 145-acre industrial park.

Environmental studies are being conducted. After those are complete, construction can begin.

