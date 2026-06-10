Plans move forward to turn former blighted properties into new Columbus homes

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Plans are moving forward to turn former blighted properties in Columbus into new homes.

A representative from Mississippi Home Corporation joined the Columbus City Council today at its work session.

The Council heard an update on the city’s blight remediation program.

Columbus has been working with the Department of Housing and Urban Development to identify, purchase, and demolish dilapidated homes.

It also has an agreement with Mississippi Home Corporation for a $1.5 million revolving loan fund that will provide construction loans to build new homes on those lots.

The partnerships are designed to improve not just the city but also the quality of life for its residents.

“The main thing is the aesthetics of your community, and the quality of life people have in living in decent housing,” said Interim Planner George Irby.

“We do a number of housing activities across the state, and we’ve been doing it for about 35 years. We allocate low-income tax credits to build rental properties across the state. We issue mortgage revenue bonds to provide homeowners with not only down payment assistance, but mortgages, and we provide construction lending dollars for first-time home buyers to have opportunities to become homeowners,” said David Hancock, MS Home Corporation, VP Executive Division.

So far, the City of Columbus has acquired 14 blighted properties and demolished 4 dilapidated houses on those properties to make room for new construction.

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