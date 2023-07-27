Plantersville puts the call out for Farmer’s Market vendors

Location is a bonus for vendors, passers-by, and the town.

PLANTERSVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Farmer’s Markets are a popular way to get locally grown food to the public, and one Lee County town is organizing its own.

The Town of Plantersville is putting the call out for vendors to sell homemade and homegrown goods.

Several times a week, Plantersville Court Clerk Becky McMillan said people doing business at the town hall notice the flyer advertising the farmers market.

“We have to have vendors. We have had a lot of people stop by and ask to shop, but we haven’t had anybody set up to sell yet,” McMillan said.

So they’re trying to get the word out to locals who have homegrown produce, fruit or vegetables, or other homemade items, such as clothes, or arts and crafts.

“The regulations say if it’s homemade, home grown or home baked, you can sell it,” she said.

There’s no cost for vendors to set up shop, but they need to fill out a vendor application and bring their own tables, chairs, and tents. The Farmer’s Market will be located in a shaded grove, next to the town hall.

With its location right off Highway 6, the Farmer’s Market will attract passers-by. It is a great thing, not only for vendors but also for the town.

“We have so much traffic on Highway 6, you know, just to get them to stop and know we’re here. They may be inclined to stop at our little stores and spend money. And for other people who have home-baked, home-grown goods and want to get them out, this would be a good place for them to do that,” McMillan said.

Once vendors are on board, the Farmer’s Market will run every Saturday through October.

For more information about the Farmer’s Market, you can go to the Town of Plantersville’s Facebook Page, or you can call the Town Hall at (662)844-2012.

