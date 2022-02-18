Plantersville to require license for dog owners

Each dog must be registered with the city

PLANTERSVILLE, MISS. (WCBI) – If you own a dog and live in Plantersville, you will need to get a license for your furry friend.

The licenses are required for any dog over the age of six months. Dog owners will need to go to the town hall, pay a two-dollar fee and register their pet.

Each dog owner will get a tag with their information on it. If their pet gets out, Animal Control Officer Jason Lessel says it will make it easier to return the dog to its owner, instead of taking it to the animal shelter.

The pet license is also expected to reduce overcrowding at the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society.

“We’ve had a lot of good responses because a lot of people have had problems with dogs coming in their yard and they’re not wanting that, they want to make sure people are responsible with their pets,” said Officer Lessel.

” Our mission is to hopefully keep these animals in homes and place them in homes and to preserve the space we have at our facility for actual homeless animals. That’s something that’s very important to us is to make sure that every pet that has a true home stays with its owner and pet owners are taking that initiative to be responsible to keep their pets safe and to keep them at home,” said Rachel Allred, of the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society.

Dog owners have until March 31st to register their pets. After that, the fee will go up to 25 dollars for each licensed dog. Pet owners will also need to show proof of current rabies vaccination.