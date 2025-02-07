Plantersville Volunteer Fire looks at options to replace fire truck

Volunteer Fire Departments statewide face similar problems; aging and outdated equipment, and lack of funding

LEE COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – As Assistant Chief of the Plantersville Fire Department, John Foster wants to be sure the emergency equipment is always ready.

Like most towns in the area, Plantersville has a volunteer fire department.

In 2001 county leaders bought fire trucks for all the volunteer fire departments. Now, those trucks are aging and need to be replaced.

“Our funds are limited,” Assistant Chief Foster said.

That’s what brought concerned taxpayers to town hall for a meeting, looking at ways to get a new fire truck, without breaking the bank.

Marc Flannagan is the director of emergency services for Lee County. He says counties across the state are facing the same issues.

“Apparatus, the cost has increased dramatically over the past few years, funding has not increased, we have a deficit there, we are trying to buy trucks with funding comparable to what we had five or six years ago, and we just don’t have the money available,” Flannagan said.

Older, or outdated equipment can also have a negative impact on a volunteer fire department’s rating or grade from the state and that can have a direct impact on a homeowner’s pocketbook.

“We are on a class seven now in our rating, if we lose that truck, if it quit tomorrow, and board came back by to re rate it, we would go from a seven to a ten and at a ten we would go back and insurance rates probably go up fifty percent from now, paying 1000 now, you would pay 15 hundred dollars a year,” Foster said.

Some options discussed to make the purchase are adding a fee to water bills or consolidating some departments. District Six State Senator Chad McMahan said towns need to be proactive and address the issue. He also says area lawmakers will help in any way they can.

“There are many ways to resolve the fire truck issue. At the end of the day a fire truck will cost between $500,000 and $700,000, by the time you equip it , so you have to figure out a way to pay for these trucks, and you can’t wait until fire truck goes out. I commend the mayor here in Plantersville for thinking about this,” Sen. McMahan said.

In Mississippi, County supervisors purchase trucks and equipment for volunteer fire departments.

Typically, most fire trucks have a life span of about 25 years.