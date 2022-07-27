Plates for Paws dinner benefit for the West Point Clay County Animal Shelter

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Tomorrow, July 28th you can grab a tasty and support a great cause for animals.

The West Point Clay Animal Shelter is partnering with Anthony’s Good Food Market to host the Plates for Paws Benefit Dinner at the restaurant located at 121 West Main Street in West Point.

If you purchase a $30 ticket, you can dine in or carry out a meal that includes seafood, chicken, and more.

There will be live music for your entertainment.

Proceeds will go towards the animal shelter.

“Nationwide from north, south, east, to west, we are in a post-COVID animal crisis,” said Neely Bryan, director of the West Point Clay County Animal Shelter. “No one has ever seen this in over a decade -The amount of animals and owner surrenders. We’ve had more come in like the last five months than we had come in all of last year. It’s the same everywhere. Every day we’re getting calls to take more dogs. We’ve got a waiting list this long… it’s sad.”

The dinner begins at 6 pm and the kitchen will close at 9 pm.

Call 662-494-0316 to place a reservation or order carry out.

You can purchase tickets in advance at the West Point Clay County Animal Shelter, Annabelle’s Antique Mall, Anthony’s Good Food Market, Frank’s Package Store, Magnolia’s at the Ritz, and SmokeStack.