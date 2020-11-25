Player of the Week – Oxford’s Omar Howell

OXFORD, Miss (WCBI) -Oxford junior running back Omar Howell carried the ball 28 times rushing for 176 yards helping him secure Player of the Week honors.

He also had a 23 yard touchdown run dragging tacklers into the end zone helping Oxford defeat Hernando clinching a birth to the north state finals.

Howell credits his team for making his big night possible.

“The offensive lines and the tight ends played a big role in picking up the blocks and I was just running through them,” Howell explained. “They just kept trusting me, and I just kept going. Somebody had to make a play to get the momentum going and I saw an opening and took advantage of it. They trust in me and I trust in them so that trust just makes our team better. It makes us a unit.”

The Chargers play Clinton Friday night. Winner advances to the Class 6A championship game.