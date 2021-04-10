Pleasant Sunday and Monday, Unsettled Weather Pattern through Friday

SUMMARY: Sunshine returns for tomorrow and Monday with temperatures climbing in the lower 80s by Monday afternoon. Another cold front makes its entrance in our area Tuesday night bringing some spot showers to the area. We’ll see a mix of clouds, maybe some peaks of sunshine in the week, but mostly on-and-off showers as this unsettled weather pattern sets up Tuesday through Friday. Severe threat remains low.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A quiet night. Clouds will be on the decrease. Lows in the mid-40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with warming temperatures in the mid-70s. Lows in the 50s.

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds, but overall warm with temperatures in the low 80s. Overnight lows will dip into the mid-50s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies in the morning but clouds will be on the increase into the afternoon. Afternoon/evening showers expected. Highs in the mid-70s and lows in the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY-SATURDAY: On-and-off showers from mid-week through the weekend. We’ll see a mix of sun, clouds and showers into Saturday. The threat for severe weather remains low, mostly rain in the forecast. Temperatures will be a bit cooler than usual, ranging from the mid-60s on Wednesday into the low 70s by Saturday.