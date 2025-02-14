Pleasant Valentine’s Day, severe storm risk Saturday PM

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Friday looks calm before Saturday’s severe risk. The weather turns generally colder Sunday into most of next week.

FRIDAY: Expect a good supply of sun through the day, though clouds will increase late. Highs should reach the 50s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Most dinner plans should be dry, though a few rogue showers will become possible after 9 PM. A storm or two is possible late, primarily closer to the TN/MS line and some hail is possible in the strongest activity.

SATURDAY: The day starts cloudy, but at least some partial clearing is expected by afternoon. Highs should reach the 70s with strong south winds of 15-25 mph, gusting to 30+. A rogue shower or storm is possible, but the “main” show should hold off until sometime after sunset. The primary risk window for the WCBI coverage area continues to look like 6p-midnight. A strong line of storms should sweep across the area, bringing damaging wind and tornado potential to the entire region. Once the storms exit after midnight, the severe weather threat will be over.

SUNDAY: Clouds will linger through the day, and highs will likely stop shy of 50 degrees. Clearing is expected late, and more cold air should lead to sub-freezing temps Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: The week starts dry, but there are still signs of a potential winter system moving across the Southeast Wednesday. Parts of north MS (likely closer to the TN line) could see a wintry mix, while a cold rain is possible elsewhere. We could see quite a plunge in temperature by Thursday morning, stay tuned!