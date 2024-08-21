Pleasant weather sticking around

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures stay just below average Wednesday, but a gradual warming trend starts into the weekend into next week.

WEDNESDAY: Expect plenty of sun with highs in the upper 80s area-wide – our “coolest” day we’ve had in quite some time. Northeast winds up to 15 mph in the day will keep that “refreshing” feel.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool with lows well down in the 60s – another very pleasant night in store!

THU/FRI: A slug of moisture with a surface inverted trough to the east will try and work its way westward toward the area, providing some increase in cloud cover late on Thursday. While we don’t expect any rain in our coverage area Thursday, a few pop-up showers are possible in Alabama. Dry weather is likely to hold into the weekend as daytime highs reach the low 90s.

NEXT WEEK: Daytime highs will start to moderate into the middle 90s Sunday and into the upper 90s Monday and Tuesday. A few isolated showers become possible early next week as heat & humidity build, but the main story will be the returning heat stress as heat indices are likely to exceed 105 degrees yet again.