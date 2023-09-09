Pleasant Weekend Ahead!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI ) – We have a very comfortable and beautiful weekend in store for us thanks to a cold front! The sunshine sticks around for the next several days before rain chances return later next week!

TODAY – It will be another comfortable day for your Saturday with mostly sunny skies and highs topping out in the mid to upper 80s! Thankfully, humidity has decreased so it feels much nicer outside for this evening!

TONIGHT – Heading into the overnight hours, the skies will remain mostly clear and it will be cooler, so be sure to bring a light jacket if you will be outdoors tonight. Temperatures will be cooling off into the lower 60s tonight!

TOMORROW – Your Sunday forecast will be much like today with less humidity and lots of sunshine! Clear skies will stick around for your Sunday afternoon and highs will be climbing into the mid to upper 80s once again! For your Sunday evening, skies remain mostly clear with temperatures falling into the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK – Taking a glance at next week, sunshine stick around for the early part of your next work week. Another cold front will move through on Tuesday night bringing us a few showers, but will be dropping our temperatures! Highs for next week will be in the lower 80s and overnight lows dropping into the upper 50s!