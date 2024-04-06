Pleasant weekend weather ahead of rain and storms next week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A sunny Saturday is in store, but the forecast will begin to flip heading into next week with the possibility of multiple rounds of rain and storms.

TODAY & TONIGHT: Clear and sunny for the beginning of our Saturday! A few clouds will begin to build in the evening, but for the most part, Saturday is looking nice. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s and low 70s today before cooling off until upper 40s tonight. If you want to get outside, this is the day to do it!

SUNDAY: Our Sunday will begin dry with clouds building in from the West, and temperatures will be in the upper 70s. There may be some isolated showers in the afternoon, but the main rain will begin late Sunday night into the overnight hours Monday. The majority of the rain and storms will be seen northwest of the Natchez Trace, and some of these thunderstorms could be locally strong with gusty winds and small hail.

NEXT WEEK: Sunday evening is only the preview for a wet week ahead. Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance for scattered showers. Heading into Tuesday through Thursday, our weather setup is looking active with multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms, some on Wednesday potentially being severe. Keep updated with us as we get more details.