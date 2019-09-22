Another gorgeous day on tap for Sunday with sunny skies and temperatures right around 90 for the afternoon hours. A weak cold front could bring some isolated showers and storms into the area early this week before temperatures warm back up by Friday.

SUNDAY: Another great day with plenty of sun and highs near 90. Lower humidity will make for some comfortable air. Winds will be out of the south at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and calm with lows in the mid 60s.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: A weak cold front will come through our area, bringing along a chance for some isolated showers and maybe a storm to start the week. We’ll call it a 30% chance for now as not everyone will see rain. Still, not a bad idea to keep the umbrella nearby just in case. Highs will stay right around 90.

WEDNESDAY-SATURDAY: Temperatures warm up slightly to end the week with highs back in the mid 90s for Friday and Saturday. Mostly sunny conditions will continue, but we’ve thrown in a 20% chance for an isolated shower for the end of the week. Most everyone will stay dry.

