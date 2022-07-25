Plethora of rain chances make for possible wet weekend ahead

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Rain chances galore are on tap late this week and into next week, providing ample opportunity for some cooling and additional drought relief. Lows climb into the mid 90s by Thursday but take a hit down into the mid to upper 80s Sunday thanks to our slate of rain chances.

WEDNESDAY: We get a slightly better shot at some rain Wednesday, although most of us will stay dry. Afternoon temperatures top out in the lower 90s while overnight temperatures reach the mid 70s.

REST OF THE WEEK: A slight warming period will ensue Thursday, thanks to mostly dry conditions and plentiful sunshine. Highs will top out in the mid 90s Thursday for the hottest temperature of the week. We won’t have to wait much longer afterwards for showers and storms to make their appearance. Decent rain chances from Friday all the way through Monday mark the first time in a while that we have seen some consistency with our rainfall. The primary impact will be a cooling of highs from the 90s down into the mid to upper 80s by Sunday, although some drought relief is very much in the game as well. Lows also take a little dip into the low 70s by overnight Friday.