Plethora of rain chances make for possible wet weekend ahead
TUESDAY: We continue to engage in a pattern of roughly average daytime and nighttime temperatures accompanied by chances for the odd shower or thunderstorm. Partly clear skies lie overhead on a day where highs touch the low 90s and lows hit the mid to lower 70s.
REST OF THE WEEK: A slight warming period will ensue Thursday, thanks to mostly dry conditions and plentiful sunshine. Highs will top out in the mid 90s Thursday for the hottest temperature of the week. We won’t have to wait much longer afterwards for showers and storms to make their appearance. Decent rain chances from Friday all the way through Monday mark the first time in a while that we have seen some consistency with our rainfall. The primary impact will be a cooling of highs from the 90s down into the mid to upper 80s by Sunday, although some drought relief is very much in the game as well. Lows also take a little dip into the low 70s by overnight Friday.