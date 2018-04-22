Police: 4 dead in shooting at Waffle House in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Four people were killed and four others were injured in a shooting at a Waffle House in Tennessee early Sunday, authorities said. The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said they were drafting an arrest warrant for Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, Illinois, who was still at large.

The shooting took place at the Waffle House located at 3571 Murfreesboro Pike in Antioch.

Don Aaron of the Metro Nashville Police Department told CBS affiliate WTVF that witnesses said Reinking drove his pickup truck into the Waffle House parking lot around 3 a.m. local time. They said Reinking exited his truck and began firing AR-15 at two people outside the restaurant, Aaron said. He then went inside the restaurant and opened fire.

Metro Nashville Police Department

One patron rushed Reinking and was able to grab the weapon, who fled the Waffle House, Aaron said. Reinking was wearing a green jacket when he went into the restaurant and later “shed” the coat a short distance away, he added. Reinking was last seen walking nude southbound on Murfreesboro Pike, Aaron said.

Of the four people who were injured, two of them were shot, Aaron said.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident,” Waffle House said in a statement. Waffle House said there is an active investigation, and deferred all questions to police.

‘This is a very sad day for the Waffle House family, and we ask for everyone to keep the victims and their families in their thoughts and prayers,” the statement said said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.