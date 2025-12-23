Police arrest a man for felony fleeing in Winston Co.

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Winston County man, already out on bond, finds himself in trouble with the law again.

On Sunday night, December 21, Noxapater Police reportedly spotted a vehicle going the wrong way on a one-way street.

They say the driver then ran a stop sign and sped away, leading police on a chase.

The chase came to an end about 6 miles outside of town, and Noxapater Police, with support from Winston County deputies, arrested the driver, Harry Carter.

Carter has been charged with Felony Fleeing.

He was already out on bond after a July arrest for Statutory Rape.

Bond for the Felony Fleeing charge was set at $75,0000 dollars.

His case goes to the Winston County Grand Jury in March.

