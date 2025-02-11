Police arrest a woman after a fight leads to gunfire in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A fight that reportedly led to gunfire lands a Tupelo woman in the Lee County Jail.

Saturday, February 8, Tupelo Police were called about a domestic disturbance on North Spring Street that resulted in shots being fired.

Officers found the people reportedly involved in the disturbance, and they determined a shot had been fired.

Both people were arrested and charged with Domestic Violence.

After further investigation, police charged Ellisha Gasaway with Aggravated Domestic Violence, the next day.

She is being held without bond in the Lee County Jail.

