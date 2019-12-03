Police arrest two teens who escaped from detention center

Two of the four teenagers who escaped from a Tennessee juvenile detention facility on Saturday have been apprehended, Nashville police announced Tuesday night. The other two escapees remain at large.

“Escaped teens Decorrius Wright & Calvin Howse have just been apprehended by the Juvenile Crime Task Force in Madison,” the Metro Nashville Police Department wrote on Twitter alongside images of both boys. A follow-up tweet added that the pair was apprehended in an apartment complex after investigative efforts determined that they were in the area.

BREAKING: Escaped teens Decorrius Wright & Calvin Howse have just been apprehended by the Juvenile Crime Task Force in Madison. pic.twitter.com/8yGL43keCZ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 4, 2019

The arrests come three days after Wright, Howse, and two other teens escaped from the Davidson County Juvenile Justice Center in downtown Nashville. Authorities said the four teens were on a work detail when a supervisor left them to address a fight in another part of the facility. The group allegedly managed to use “staff protocols” to get to the ground floor of the building and escape.

Surveillance video released Tuesday appears to show the boys running through the hallways of the facility and out the door. Three employees at the facility where the teens were being held were fired following the escape.

Wright, 16, and Morris Marsh, 17, are both murder suspects; Brandon Caruthers, 17, and Howse, 15 are facing armed robbery and gun possession charges.