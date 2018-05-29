Police: Brother of woman stabbed to death knocks out suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) – Authorities in Alabama say the man accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend was knocked out by her brother who tried to stop the attack.

AL.com cites a release from Mobile police that says officers responding to a report of a stabbing early Monday found the 49-year-old woman had been stabbed multiple times by her 44-year-old boyfriend. The release says the victim’s brother had stabbed and knocked out the suspect to stop the attack.

- Advertisement -

The woman died at the hospital. The suspect remains in critical condition at a hospital, where he’s being guarded by police.

No identities have been released. Further details weren’t immediately released.

___

Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)