High-speed police chase in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- A high-speed chase led to several charges for a man in Starkville Saturday morning. Starkville police say Lavontraon failed to pull over during a traffic stop. The chase started in the city and ended in Oktibehha County near an apartment complex on Louiseville Street. Smith faces a DUI 3rd charge, 3 counts of possession of a weapon by felon charges, and more. Smith also had a suspended driver’s license.