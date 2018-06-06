Police chase stolen armored personnel carrier 60 miles

- Advertisement -

RICHMOND, Va. — Authorities say a soldier stole an armored personnel carrier from a Virginia National Guard base and led police on a more than 60-mile chase before being arrested. State Police Sgt. Keeli Hill the suspect took the vehicle Tuesday evening from Fort Pickett. She says the chase ended in Richmond when he abandoned it and was taken into custody near City Hall.

The male suspect was Tased for failing to follow troopers’ commands, Hill told CBS Richmond affiliate WTVR-TV. Sources say he was transported to VCU Medical Center with minor injuries.

Authorities haven’t identified the driver or said how he was able to take the vehicle from the facility in Nottoway County.

Sources told WTVR the suspect is a Virginia Army National Guard Lieutenant and a commander with an engineering battalion at Fort Pickett.

Another witness, Parker Slaybaugh, tweeted video he took:

This is INSANE! Someone has hijacked a “Tank-like” vehicle from Fort Pickett and just drove it by our apartment! This is on Broad Street in the Fan. pic.twitter.com/EYfhFux1dk — Parker Slaybaugh (@ParkerSlay89) June 6, 2018

Hill says he had driven it mostly on interstate highways at speeds that topped out at around 45 mph. No accidents were reported.

A witness told WTVR he knew something was wrong when he heard the thunderous sound of the military vehicle.

“It just seemed like something out of a movie. I heard a large vehicle, it sounded like a tank, but it was moving pretty fast,” Brian Wingert said.

State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller says the vehicle isn’t a tank. WTVR says it isn’t equipped with weapons.

Police say charges are pending.