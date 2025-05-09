Police confirm the finding of human remains in Fayette, AL.

FAYETTE COUNTY, AL. (WCBI) – We have updates on a story we first brought you back in December.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the discovery of human remains believed to be those of 1-year-old Kahleb Collins.

You’ll remember Kahleb was reported missing after a fatal car crash on December 8, 2024.

The crash claimed the life of the two-year-old sister, Ryleigh, who was unrestrained.

The father, Brad Collins, later died of injuries.

After the initial investigation, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a Missing Child alert for Kahleb on December 17th.

After multiple searches, officers found what are believed to be Kahleb’s remains in a burn pile at the family’s home.

The remains are being sent to forensic specialists for positive identification.

Wendy Pamela Bailey and John Elton Bailey have been arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including domestic violence, abuse of corpse, criminally negligent homicide, and aggravated child abuse.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 932-3205.

