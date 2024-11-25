Police continue to investigate shooting death of a teen in Louisville

shooting investigation

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Louisville police continue investigating the shooting death of a teenager.

17-year-old JaMichel Conner was brought to the Winston County Medicenter Emergency Room on the early morning of November 24.

Police Chief Sean Holdiness said Conner was shot multiple times.

Investigators believe the shooting happened in the 300 block of East Oak Street.

An autopsy is being conducted at the Mississippi State Crime Lab.

No other details are being released at this time.

If you have any information about this shooting, please contact the Louisville Police Department at (662) 773-3511.

