Police continue to search for a man missing from West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s been eleven days, and there is still no sign of Curtis Wilson.

That’s why the West Point Police Department is asking for the community’s help in where Wilson.

Lt. Mary Huggins with the West Point Police Department told WCBI that Curtis Wilson and his wife were last seen together at Walmart.

The two got into an argument before Wilson got into a vehicle and left.

Since November 7, there has been no word from him.

Wilson was last seen wearing a white Nike t-shirt, navy blue and green pajama pants, a white cap, a black coat, and sneakers.

Wilson is 5’10 and 160 pounds.

If you have any information on Wilson’s whereabouts, you can contact West Point PD or Crime Stoppers.

