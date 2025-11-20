Police continue to search for a missing teenager in Lee Co.

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing teen.

On October 31, 16-year-old John Edmonson was reported as a runaway, missing from his home by his mother.

Edmonson has family in Mississippi and in Texas.

He still has not returned home, and his family here has not heard from him.

If you have any information on where John Edmonson is or may be, call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at the number on your screen.

